Prince William returns to England

Prince William has returned home after one-day visit to Aberdeen, Scotland.

The future king visited Aberdeen as part of his royal duties while his cancer-stricken wife, Kate Middleton, stayed home with the couple's children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account on Friday shared a post containing clip of William witnessing work being done by Homewards, his charity, and their partners.

As Prince William visited Aberdeen, the Buckingham Palace said that King Charles was admitted briefly to a hospital for side efforts from his cancer treatment.

The king's latest appearance after hospital visit came as a relief to thousands of royal supporters.

It's expected that William met his father to enquire about his health upon return to England.



