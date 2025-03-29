Kim Kardashian makes major career move

Kim Kardashian has taken a huge step in achieving her dream of becoming a lawyer.

The SKIMS founder took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in Los Angeles, a mandatory test for anyone planning to practice law in California on March 27, as confirmed by People Magazine.

Kim first announced her legal desire in 2019, following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who was a well known attorney.

However, Kim didn't attend traditional law school but chose to qualify through California’s apprenticeship program, working under experienced lawyers.

The reality TV star also passed the challenging First-Year Law Students Examination, commonly known as the “Baby Bar,” in 2021 after multiple attempts.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she expressed at the time.

Speaking at the TIME100 Summit in 2023, Kim said, "I would be just as happy being an attorney full time."

"The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done," Kim Kardashian added.