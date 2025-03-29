Pete Davidson receives apology from Luenell

Pete Davidson receives apology

Pete Davidson just received an apology from Luenell.

She admitted that during their appearance on the Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, she was "tickling" his leg.

The 66-year-old comedian made her appearance on the talk show alongside Pete and issued a sorry note for touching the Saturday Night Live star on the program.

"I admit, I was tickling Pete’s leg during a segment of Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney; however, I did not mean to make Pete uncomfortable. I sincerely apologize. It was all done in jest,” she wrote in her note.

She is also hopeful that Pete will forgive her as she further penned, “I hope Pete will forgive me, and I’m still willing to go out on a date with him if he so chooses. And I promise I won’t touch him again unless he wants me to!"

Additionally, a representative of Luenell also reached out to PEOPLE magazine, clarifying the situation, saying, "By no means did my client, Luenell, want to make Mr. Davidson uncomfortable during their respective appearance on 'Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney.' She was just being playful."

This comes after Luenell joked about Pete’s dating profile, saying on live TV, "Now, you've had Kim K, several other people, you've got this little supermodel right now."

Even though he initially laughed it off, the comedy then stated, "What I think, for the research and for women across America, I think that you should take me out."

Pete, who appeared rather uncomfortable, retorted, "If that’s what it takes to stop this, yeah."