Shocking reason why Ben Affleck left Jennifer Lopez revealed

Ben Affleck reportedly parted ways with Jennifer Lopez to avoid his worst nightmare.

A new report of RadarOnline.com mentioned that Ben Affleck’s sobriety was at risk due to the environment established by Jennifer Lopez in their marriage.

A source close to the Gone Girl actor shared that Ben Affleck was "risking his sobriety in that environment."

Eventually, he decided to called it quits with Jennifer Lopez and "had to leave to avoid his worst nightmare,” noting, “a relapse."

"The marriage was incredibly overwhelming,” the source remarked.

Moreover, the insider mentioned that "J.Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation."

"It’s really unhealthy for him to be around any kind of alcohol,” they continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider added. “And with J. Lo, the drinking came with parties, surrounded by fake people who treated him special because of his fame, which was a trigger for him."

This report comes on the heels of Ben Affleck's comments about the difference in his and Jennifer Lopez's personalities.

In a chat with GQ Magazine, Ben Affleck established that he preferred to live a reclusive lifestyle, but his former wife wanted to continue her life as a A-listed celebrity.