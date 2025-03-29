Prince Harry 'powerless' as Meghan Markle puts Archie & Lilibet at risk

Prince Harry is reportedly concerned about his children's privacy as Meghan Markle pushes for a Hollywood comeback.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently released her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan and launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, has been sharing more glimpses of their kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

While Meghan doesn't show their faces, experts claimed that she is using their children for promoting her brand.

Now, insiders have revealed that the Duke of Sussex is increasingly worried about children's privacy, as reported by RadarOnline.

The source says that Harry fears their children are being used as part of her branding strategy, stating, "He's desperate to shield their children from all the online haters and backlash."

"But he's powerless to stop it," the source added. "This show is Meghan's baby," and for Harry "the sun rises and sets around Meghan – she can do no wrong."

"Harry and Meghan have been guarded when it comes to their children. Though Meghan has clearly lightened up a little," the insider added.

The source also added that Prince Harry is "really disturbed" by the criticism online.

It is worth mentioning that this comes as some experts also slammed Meghan Markle for using Archie and Lilibet to boost her brand.

Speaking with MailOnline, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams called the Duchess of Sussex "ruthless.”

"The Sussexes know anything which involves Archie and Lilibet is news. They are obsessive about privacy except when it suits them,” he stated.