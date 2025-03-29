 
Geo News

Denzel Washington's secret breakdown exposed

The Oscar winner shares how he was caught in an unprecedented show of raw emotion

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 29, 2025

Denzel Washingtons secret breakdown exposed
Denzel Washington's secret breakdown exposed

Denzel Washington, known for his powerful and dignified roles, rarely shows his emotions—but Black Panther moved him to tears.

In the new two-part Apple TV+ documentary Number One on the Call Sheet, the 70-year-old actor and director reflected on a moment when he got emotional in a movie theatre.

"I cried a little bit when I saw Black Panther," Washington said, referring to the 2018 movie, which starred Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan and was directed by Ryan Coogler.

"I was on Broadway [in The Iceman Cometh], in fact, and I went to the premiere, and I wasn’t interested in the red carpet and all that. So I went backstage and I saw Chad and Ryan," he recalled.

"I spoke to them and then I sat down and watched the movie. And I felt like the baton had been passed. I was like, ‘Wow, these young boys are gone,’ you know. I felt, I don’t know if the word is ‘relieved,’ but I was proud to see what they had done and seeing where they were headed,” the Gladiator star admitted.

Washington, who is a nine-time Oscar nominee with two wins and has acted in films like Malcolm X, The Hurricane, and The Equalizer, went on to note that the future of cinema was in good hands.

"You know, I didn’t know then they were gonna make a billion dollars, but they did. So that, uh, that was a special moment for me,” he concluded.

Meghan Markle faces new allegations after Prince Harry's 'devastating' decision video
Meghan Markle faces new allegations after Prince Harry's 'devastating' decision
What will Queen Camilla do if anything happens to King Charles?
What will Queen Camilla do if anything happens to King Charles?
Camila Cabello 'very serious' in new romance with billionaire boyfriend?
Camila Cabello 'very serious' in new romance with billionaire boyfriend?
Former Vanity Fair editor takes down Meghan Markle AGAIN with savage dig video
Former Vanity Fair editor takes down Meghan Markle AGAIN with savage dig
Chelsea Handler addresses misconception behind her decision to stay childfree
Chelsea Handler addresses misconception behind her decision to stay childfree
Prince William's ruthless plan for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's titles revealed video
Prince William's ruthless plan for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's titles revealed
Prince Harry 'powerless' as Meghan Markle puts Archie & Lilibet at risk video
Prince Harry 'powerless' as Meghan Markle puts Archie & Lilibet at risk
Prince William, Harry remain silent after King Charles' latest setback
Prince William, Harry remain silent after King Charles' latest setback