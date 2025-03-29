 
Pedro Pascal shares how 'The Last Of Us' helped his career

Pedro Pascal’s career is on an upward spiral with roles in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Last Of Us, and the actor is grateful for it.

In a new press conference for The Last of Us season 2, Pedro acknowledged how the hit show catapulted his career.

“This job definitely created a new chapter in my life in a profound way,” Pascal said of The Last of Us, per People.

The 49-year-old, who plays Joel Miller in the show, said: “I think because of the personal experience I had making the show. And then, of course, the way the show was received … in a way that is in measure with, like, how deeply important it means to all of us is a rare thing. It will never happen again.”

The Game of Thrones alum also remembered meeting series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for the first time, as well as his first time on set with co-star Bella Ramsey.

Pedro recalled “the way I remember meeting Craig and Neil for the first time, the way I remember getting the job, the way I remember getting to Alberta, [Gabriel’s] FaceTime, [Bella and I] on set for the first time.”

The Last of Us season 2 premieres on MAX on April 13 and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey alongside Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Young Mazino and Isabela Merced.

