Pedro Pascal shares how 'The Last Of Us' helped his career

Pedro Pascal plays Joel Miller in 'The Last Of Us'

Pedro Pascal’s career is on an upward spiral with roles in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Last Of Us, and the actor is grateful for it.

In a new press conference for The Last of Us season 2, Pedro acknowledged how the hit show catapulted his career.

“This job definitely created a new chapter in my life in a profound way,” Pascal said of The Last of Us, per People.

The 49-year-old, who plays Joel Miller in the show, said: “I think because of the personal experience I had making the show. And then, of course, the way the show was received … in a way that is in measure with, like, how deeply important it means to all of us is a rare thing. It will never happen again.”

The Game of Thrones alum also remembered meeting series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for the first time, as well as his first time on set with co-star Bella Ramsey.

Pedro recalled “the way I remember meeting Craig and Neil for the first time, the way I remember getting the job, the way I remember getting to Alberta, [Gabriel’s] FaceTime, [Bella and I] on set for the first time.”

The Last of Us season 2 premieres on MAX on April 13 and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey alongside Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Young Mazino and Isabela Merced.