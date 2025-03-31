Katie Price shares why she isn't spending Mother's Day with her kids

Katie Price is not celebrating Mother's Day with any of her five children.

The 46-year-old glamour model took to her official Instagram account on Sunday to mark the day dedicated to mothers and revealed that, due to work commitments, she won't be able to see her kids.

Katie will be performing in a special one night only performance in an Easter panto production of Pinocchio in Northwich.

"Happy Mother's Day everybody! Enjoy your day and all you kids look after your mum today spoil her rotten. I'm not with my kids today as it's my first show at panto," she shared to her Stories.

"But they've given me all cards and everything that they need to do and I love it and that means a lot," Katie added.

It is pertinent to mention that Katie shares her oldest kid, Harvey, 22, with ex Dwight Yorke. She is also mom to Junior, 19, and Princess 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre.

Katie also welcomed Jett, 11, and Bunny, 10, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.