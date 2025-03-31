 
Geo News

Katie Price shares why she isn't spending Mother's Day with her kids

The TV personality is mom to five kids: Harvey, 22, Junior, 19, Princess, 17, Jett, 11, and Bunny, 10

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 31, 2025

Katie Price shares why she isnt spending Mothers Day with her kids
Katie Price shares why she isn't spending Mother's Day with her kids

Katie Price is not celebrating Mother's Day with any of her five children.

The 46-year-old glamour model took to her official Instagram account on Sunday to mark the day dedicated to mothers and revealed that, due to work commitments, she won't be able to see her kids.

Katie will be performing in a special one night only performance in an Easter panto production of Pinocchio in Northwich.

"Happy Mother's Day everybody! Enjoy your day and all you kids look after your mum today spoil her rotten. I'm not with my kids today as it's my first show at panto," she shared to her Stories.

"But they've given me all cards and everything that they need to do and I love it and that means a lot," Katie added.

It is pertinent to mention that Katie shares her oldest kid, Harvey, 22, with ex Dwight Yorke. She is also mom to Junior, 19, and Princess 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre.

Katie also welcomed Jett, 11, and Bunny, 10, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Ron Howard shares secret to his nearly 50-year marriage with Cheryl
Ron Howard shares secret to his nearly 50-year marriage with Cheryl
Eddie Murphy looks back at puzzling career advice
Eddie Murphy looks back at puzzling career advice
Princess Eugenie shares rare photos of sons and mother Sarah Ferguson
Princess Eugenie shares rare photos of sons and mother Sarah Ferguson
Meghan Markle pays ode to kids British roots on Mother's Day video
Meghan Markle pays ode to kids British roots on Mother's Day
Alan Ritchson reflects on making the 'Reacher' film
Alan Ritchson reflects on making the 'Reacher' film
Billie Lourd reflects on comedy skills inherited from Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds
Billie Lourd reflects on comedy skills inherited from Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds
Cardi B takes dig at Offset on social media
Cardi B takes dig at Offset on social media
Joshua Jackson shares Angela Bassett's remark that surprised him
Joshua Jackson shares Angela Bassett's remark that surprised him