Kanye West makes shocking admissions about Kim Kardashian: 'Wasn't God's plan'

Kanye West has opened up about his regret over his relationship with his formal wife, Kim Kardashian.

During his appearance on DJ Akademiks’ YouTube show, the Rapper, who famously known as Ye, reflected on his relationship with his ex-wife.

Referring to his six-year-long marriage with Kardashian from 2014 to 2021, he voiced his regret, saying, "That was my fault."

"I didn't want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn't God's plan,” the I Wonder singer added.

For those unversed, the ex-couple share four children, North,11, Saint, 9, Chicago, and Psalm, 5.

Highlighting the custody war between the ex-couple, Ye continued, "I don't got the name and likeness ownership, or at least 50-50 with my kids. My kids are celebrities and I don't have the say so."

Before concluding, the 24-times Grammy award winner shared, "So this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential black kids that are half the children of Ye."

It's pertinent to mention that Kim is reportedly trying to change her custody agreement with West, after he released a song, Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine, which featured his eldest daughter and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.