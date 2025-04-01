Meghan Markle's planning to return to the UK with Prince Harry?

An astrologer has just shed some light on what they believe is going on in the Duchess’ mind, now that she’s been away from the UK for well over five years now.

The astrologer in question is Inbaal Honigman and during her interview on behalf of Genting Casino.

The conversation started with the expert drawing the nine of cups card, regarding this she said, “Looking back at the past five years, Meghan receives the 9 of cups card, also known as the happiness tarot card.”

“She has no regrets. She feels that, for better or for worse, the decisions that they made served them well.” Also “this card says that she feels emotionally much better in the USA than she did in England, and that she feels that their decisions served the family well.”

Whereas for Prince Harry “this card for the past five years is very different. It is the Knight of Pentacles card, which speaks of motion and of finances.”

Reportedly, “He looks back at the past five years, says the tarot, and he can see the advantages and disadvantages, and although he feels no remorse, he believes that the situation is always reversible.”

“Nothing lasts forever, says this tarot card, so Harry would pack up and move again if the situation called for it,” she also added because “their future is represented by the neat and organized six of swords card.”

“If they felt that they needed to move, they would. If they felt that they needed to spend a year apart, on different shores, they would.”

Before concluding she also added that “This card says that they will move again, but it would have to be under very specific circumstances, and it might be just one of them at first. It's an interesting tarot card as it indicates beliefs, when they believe that the moment is right, they'll be embarking on that plane.”