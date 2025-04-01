 
Geo News

Prince Harry's reaction on 'bullying' allegations laid bare

Prince Harry, the co-founder of Sentebale, and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso have stepped down from the charity with 'heavy hearts'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 01, 2025

Prince Harry's reaction on 'bullying' allegations laid bare

Prince Harry has apparently reacted to "harassment and bullying" accusations from the charity boss with his friend saying the duke is in "total shock."

According to a report by the Daily Mail, via the GB News, Prince Harry’s friend Alex Rayner, who attended Eton with him and went to the North Pole with him in 2012, claimed he spoke to the duke over the weekend.

Rayner told MailOnline: "He [Harry] is just beyond heartbroken and flabbergasted that the charity he founded as a teenager has been taken hostage by the chair.

"It feels tantamount to a hostile takeover. He is so upset and hurt and wounded about the things that are being said about him.

"I think it's too early to tell whether he will just walk away now or whether he might try and get it back."

The report further quoted Rayner as saying he believed the allegations by the charity boss were because she was jealous of his wife Meghan Markle.

Harry, the co-founder of Sentebale, and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso have stepped down from the charity with 'heavy hearts'.

Following Harry’s decision, Sentebale chair Sophie Chandauka accused the duke of "harassment and bullying"

Piers Morgan reacts to 'harassment', 'bullying' allegations against Prince Harry
Piers Morgan reacts to 'harassment', 'bullying' allegations against Prince Harry
Olivia Molly Rogers reveals truth about first wedding with Justin McKeone
Olivia Molly Rogers reveals truth about first wedding with Justin McKeone
Piers Morgan thinks his photos with Princess Eugenie made Harry angry video
Piers Morgan thinks his photos with Princess Eugenie made Harry angry
Real reason Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino broke up
Real reason Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino broke up
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after major update on King Charles health
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after major update on King Charles health
Blake Lively donut shop appearance called PR damage control
Blake Lively donut shop appearance called PR damage control
Meghan Markle's planning to return to the UK with Prince Harry? video
Meghan Markle's planning to return to the UK with Prince Harry?
Local police spokesperson steps forward with incident report on Virginia Giuffre bus crash video
Local police spokesperson steps forward with incident report on Virginia Giuffre bus crash