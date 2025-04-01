Prince Harry's reaction on 'bullying' allegations laid bare

Prince Harry has apparently reacted to "harassment and bullying" accusations from the charity boss with his friend saying the duke is in "total shock."

According to a report by the Daily Mail, via the GB News, Prince Harry’s friend Alex Rayner, who attended Eton with him and went to the North Pole with him in 2012, claimed he spoke to the duke over the weekend.

Rayner told MailOnline: "He [Harry] is just beyond heartbroken and flabbergasted that the charity he founded as a teenager has been taken hostage by the chair.

"It feels tantamount to a hostile takeover. He is so upset and hurt and wounded about the things that are being said about him.

"I think it's too early to tell whether he will just walk away now or whether he might try and get it back."

The report further quoted Rayner as saying he believed the allegations by the charity boss were because she was jealous of his wife Meghan Markle.

Harry, the co-founder of Sentebale, and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso have stepped down from the charity with 'heavy hearts'.

Following Harry’s decision, Sentebale chair Sophie Chandauka accused the duke of "harassment and bullying"