'X Dekho': PSL 10 anthem finally drops with a star-studded lineup

Renowned Pakistani singers Ali Zafar (centre) and Natasha Baig (left) perform during PSL 2025 anthem X Dekho. — Screengrab/PSL

LAHORE: The official anthem of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, titled "X Dekho," has finally been released, setting the stage for another thrilling cricket season.

The anthem features an electrifying lineup of artists, including Punjabi music sensation Abrar-Ul-Haq, making his debut for the PSL.

Joining him are renowned singer and songwriter Ali Zafar, the powerful voice of Natasha Baig — who is also singing the anthem of PSL for the first time and the dynamic rap style of Talha Anjum.

The anthem captures the energy, excitement and passion of Pakistan’s marquee event, reflecting the unbreakable connection between cricket, music and the fans.

In a statement, PSL CEO Salman Naseer said: "The vision for this year’s anthem is to celebrate a milestone — ten years of PSL.

"The anthem is thus named X Dekho, representing pride over the achievements and the hurdles overcome by the HBL PSL over the last decade."

He added, "The four artists from different backgrounds, genres, and vocal ranges reflect the diversity of Pakistan’s talent. This year, the idea was to create a song that is fresh, yet familiar and resonates across fans globally."

The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A total of 34 matches will be played between six teams from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Additionally, an exhibition match is scheduled to take place in Peshawar between the hosts, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators, with the date yet to be announced after April 8 was previously considered.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also feature three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).