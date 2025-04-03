Jonathan Davino makes first public appearance amid Sydney Sweeney split buzz

Jonathan Davino made a solo appearance amid buzz about his breakup with Sydney Sweeney.

As per a report by People, the businessman-turned-film producer was spotted strolling in Los Angeles's Bel Air neighborhood.

Davino, who was engaged to Sweeney in February 2022, was sporting a white tee-shirt paired with blue jeans and completed his look with a pair of sneakers and sunglasses.

The sighting came days after Davino and Sweeney were speculated to call off their wedding as per reports by multiple outlets.

Breakup rumors sparked following the actress's removal of a loved-up photo of her and Davino from an Instagram album, which was originally shared on January 2.

Davino and Sweeney have not announced their breakup officially.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022.

Moreover, Sweeney and her Anyone But You costar, Glen Powell, sparked romance rumors after she attended Glen Powell's sister Leslie's wedding rehearsal dinner at the Mexican restaurant last week.