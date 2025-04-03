Meghan Markle releases powerful statement as Women's History Month ends

Meghan releases powerful statement as Women's History Month ends

Meghan Markle has released a powerful statement as the Women’s History Month comes to an end.

The duchess released the statement via her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation.

The statement reads, “With the announcement of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund’s second cohort, The Archewell Foundation is excited to highlight the inspiring grantees who are working towards a more inclusive and equitable technology ecosystem."

It further said Center for Intimacy Justice (CIJ) advocates to end discriminatory practices censoring women’s health information online through research, policy, and legal actions.

In their recently published report, the CIJ sheds a light on the systemic suppression of women’s health information by tech companies on four of the major digital platforms.

The report found that many of the participants in the study – including nonprofit organizations, educators, and businesses – have had their ads rejected, products removed, or content censored by tech companies, discriminating against their use of women’s health and women’s wellness vocabulary in their products and marketing.

“As we come to the end of Women’s History Month, we commend the work of CIJ to ensure women’s health information is accessible and equitable for all,” the statement concludes.