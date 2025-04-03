Glen Powell reveals why he loves living in Texas

Glen Powell has finally revealed the “really special” reason why he moved back to his home state of Texas after living in Los Angeles for over 15 years.

Speaking to People magazine on Thursday, the 36-year-old actor said that “My life and career so far, it's never felt right unless I've had my family along for the ride.”

“So I think the fun part for me is that I have my mom and dad there, both of my sisters and their families, and it's just been really special being back around the family,” added the Anyone but You star.

Glen, who grew up in Austin, further told the outlet that being back in Texas “just feels comfortable and it feels right.”

For those unversed, the Top Gun: Maverick actor recently launched his new condiment line, Smash Kitchen.