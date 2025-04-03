 
Geo News

Glen Powell reveals why he loves living in Texas

Glen Powell recently launched his new condiment line Smash Kitchen

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 03, 2025

Glen Powell reveals why he loves living in Texas
Glen Powell reveals why he loves living in Texas

Glen Powell has finally revealed the “really special” reason why he moved back to his home state of Texas after living in Los Angeles for over 15 years. 

Speaking to People magazine on Thursday, the 36-year-old actor said that “My life and career so far, it's never felt right unless I've had my family along for the ride.”

“So I think the fun part for me is that I have my mom and dad there, both of my sisters and their families, and it's just been really special being back around the family,” added the Anyone but You star.

Glen, who grew up in Austin, further told the outlet that being back in Texas “just feels comfortable and it feels right.”

For those unversed, the Top Gun: Maverick actor recently launched his new condiment line, Smash Kitchen. 

'Footloose' Kevin Bacon shockingly reveals why he protected his kids from fame
'Footloose' Kevin Bacon shockingly reveals why he protected his kids from fame
Prince William urged to take over some of King Charles official roles amid his health worries video
Prince William urged to take over some of King Charles official roles amid his health worries
Justin Bieber pays heartfelt tribute to mom Pattie Mallette on her 50 birthday
Justin Bieber pays heartfelt tribute to mom Pattie Mallette on her 50 birthday
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce recharging batteries after tough year: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce recharging batteries after tough year: Source
King Charles returns to Buckingham Palace
King Charles returns to Buckingham Palace
Holt McCallany makes prediction about Tom Cruise's next 'Mission: Impossible'
Holt McCallany makes prediction about Tom Cruise's next 'Mission: Impossible'
Sydney Sweeney hiding Glen Powell relationship from family: Source
Sydney Sweeney hiding Glen Powell relationship from family: Source
Muse calls off Istanbul concert after anti-government protests
Muse calls off Istanbul concert after anti-government protests