Scarlett Johansson did THIS every time new 'Jurassic' movie was announced

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about her "lifelong dream" of joining the Jurassic Park franchise.

Taking the stage at CinemaCon 2025, the Marvel actress unveiled the Jurassic World Rebirth.

Johansson expressed her excitement about joining the franchise, sharing that it had been her dream to star in the movie.

She said, "It has been a lifelong dream to be in a Jurassic movie for the last 15 years. Each time I heard that they were making a movie, I'd reach out and you know, say 'I'm available here.'"

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion. Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert leading a mission to secure genetic material from the world's largest dinosaurs.

During the event, Edwards also expressed feeling honoured to direct the film, jokingly saying, "I suffered from a rare condition in childhood, where I was compelled to watch 'Jurassic Park' at least 10 times a year. For the longest time, I thought there was no hope of a cure until last year when I received this miraculous email with a screenplay attached."

Moreover, the film also stars Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.