 
Geo News

Scarlett Johansson did THIS every time new 'Jurassic' movie was announced

Scarlett Johansson reveals her 'lifelong dream' of joinning 'Jurassic' movie

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 03, 2025

Scarlett Johansson did THIS every time new Jurassic movie was announced
Scarlett Johansson did THIS every time new 'Jurassic' movie was announced

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about her "lifelong dream" of joining the Jurassic Park franchise.

Taking the stage at CinemaCon 2025, the Marvel actress unveiled the Jurassic World Rebirth.

Johansson expressed her excitement about joining the franchise, sharing that it had been her dream to star in the movie.

She said, "It has been a lifelong dream to be in a Jurassic movie for the last 15 years. Each time I heard that they were making a movie, I'd reach out and you know, say 'I'm available here.'"

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion. Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert leading a mission to secure genetic material from the world's largest dinosaurs.

During the event, Edwards also expressed feeling honoured to direct the film, jokingly saying, "I suffered from a rare condition in childhood, where I was compelled to watch 'Jurassic Park' at least 10 times a year. For the longest time, I thought there was no hope of a cure until last year when I received this miraculous email with a screenplay attached."

Moreover, the film also stars Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. 

Meghan Markle takes big step for Archie, Lilibet video
Meghan Markle takes big step for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry's regrets about life with Meghan Markle come to light
Prince Harry's regrets about life with Meghan Markle come to light
Prince Harry weighs in for the first time about his fall out with Sentebale charity
Prince Harry weighs in for the first time about his fall out with Sentebale charity
Khloe Kardashian unleashes fury on Kim over parenting hypocrisy
Khloe Kardashian unleashes fury on Kim over parenting hypocrisy
Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' exposed after 'fake' sell-out claims video
Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' exposed after 'fake' sell-out claims
Sentebale welcomes 'investigation' after Prince Harry's resignation
Sentebale welcomes 'investigation' after Prince Harry's resignation
Joe Alwyn earns Taylor Swift's respect post split with smart move: Report
Joe Alwyn earns Taylor Swift's respect post split with smart move: Report
UK Commission opens 'regulatory compliance case' into Prince Harry's charity
UK Commission opens 'regulatory compliance case' into Prince Harry's charity