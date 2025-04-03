 
Taylor Swift fans leave Bon Iver's Justin Vernon shocked with THIS at 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift collaborated with Bon Iver o her track 'Exile' and title track from album 'Evermore'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 03, 2025

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon recalled a shocking moment from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently, Justin was asked how he felt about Taylor playing their collaborated songs Exile from the album, Folklore and title track from album Evermore during her Eras Tour.

“Out of body. Out of body,” Justin replied.

He said, “Sadly we didn’t ever get a chance to sing it with her on her tour,” adding, “She got to come sing it with us [in 2022] but I saw those clips and I’m like, ‘Gosh, they sound better than one of me can sound.'”

Justin went on to add, “I mean pretty powerful to just see that and to hear how that sounded. It was amazing.”

This comes as Taylor sang Exile during the record-breaking Eras Tour shows. In one viral clip, fans could be heard screaming the lyrics of the song as Taylor began singing.

I can see you standing, honey / With his arms around your body / Laughin', but the joke's not funny at all. And it took you five whole minutes / To pack us up and leave me with it / Holdin' all this love out here in the hall,” fans sang with Swift.

Moreover, Taylor Swift also collaborated with Justin Vernon’s band Big Red Machine on two tracks Birch and Renegade from the album How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?

