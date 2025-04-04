Jennifer Aniston celebrates Pedro Pascal’s milestone 50th birthday

Jennifer Aniston gave a special shout-out to her friend Pedro Pascal on his milestone birthday.

The 56-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, April 2, to mark Pascal's 50th birthday on her Stories.

In the celebratory post Aniston penned down a birthday tribute to her pal along with a New Yorker comic, honoring Pascal on his special day.

"It's not strange at all — lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems."

The black-and-white drawing showed a patient and a doctor, in a therapy session, the therapist saying to his patient, "It's not strange at all — lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems."

Admitting to the comic, Aniston wrote on the reshared post, "Can confirm — as nice as he seems," adding a raised-hands emoji.

She then sent warm wishes to Pascal while tagging his account.

"Happy Birthday PP!" she wrote, adding two celebratory birthday emojis.

Aniston's birthday wish came a few days after she and the Fantastic Four: First Steps actor were spotted together in Los Angeles on March 23.

Later, insiders confirmed to People that the pair's meeting was "a business dinner to get to know each other better."

"Jen likes [Pedro's] energy and would love to work with him," the source noted at the time.