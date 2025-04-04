David Duchovny breaks silence on conspiracies in shocking new series

David Duchovny recently uncovered real-life mysteries on his new show Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny.

For the unversed, the 10-episode series shows the latest evidence behind some of the government’s secret and surprising activities that have been made public over time.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Duchovny said, “I'm interested in the true, stranger-than-fiction aspect. It just seems like such an inexhaustibly interesting trove of things that the government has done or hidden."

The 64-year-old actor added, "It's not a knock on the government to say that they hide things. They have to hide things from time to time, right? But what I love about these stories is, often, the intentions are really good, but the way in which they're trying to achieve their objectives, they range from horrifying to ridiculous.”

He went on to add that “we're living in a time when people are trying to figure out conspiracies. I know that I'm kind of part of that history because of The X-Files, but it's not actually one of my beliefs.”

“I usually believe that there aren't grand conspiracies. There are bad actors and there are bad plans, but a conspiracy to hide the existence of extraterrestrials and stuff like that? I find it very hard for two people to keep a secret, let alone millions of people keeping a secret worth thousands,” The X-Files star stated.

Notably, the first episode is set at Area 51, a secret U.S. military site within the Nevada Test and Training Range. Many people think strange things happen there, and some believe the government hides an alien spaceship and the bodies of its crew.

It is pertinent to mention that Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny starts on Friday, April 4, at 10 p.m. ET on the History channel.