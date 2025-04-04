 
Geo News

Prince Andrew's spy scandal strikes devastating blow to King Charles

New court documents is expected to draw attention towards King Charles

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 04, 2025

Prince Andrews spy scandal strikes devastating blow to King Charles

King Charles was aware of the investment fund in which his younger Prince Andrew and Yang Tengbo, an alleged Chinese spy, were involved, said a report citing  new court documents.

According to The Guardian,  it was revealed in a witness statement provided to an immigration tribunal by Dominic Hampshire, a senior adviser to Prince Andrew.

The report said that Hampshire stated that he and Prince Andrew were twice smuggled into Windsor Castle for clandestine meetings with the king during which the Eurasia Fund was discussed.

According to the Guardian,  the fund, which aimed to plough Chinese investment into renewable energy in Africa, would have provided an income for the Duke following his public fall from grace. 

Citing sources, the report said that the fund failed to get off the ground and never traded, but it appears to have been linked to an entity called Eurasia Global Partners, incorporated as a management consultancy film in November 2022.

Andrew faced intense media scrutiny in December last year after revelations that a close Chinese business associate of the scandal-hit younger brother of King Charles was thought by the British government to be a Chinese spy.

In a court ruling, it was disclosed that the businessman Yang Tengbo had been banned from Britain on national security grounds because the authorities suspected he was working clandestinely for Beijing to forge close contacts with prominent British figures.


Hailey Bieber calls for prayers for struggling Justin Bieber video
Hailey Bieber calls for prayers for struggling Justin Bieber
George Clooney clarifies wife Amal's Broadway absence
George Clooney clarifies wife Amal's Broadway absence
Here's why Prince William picks Brazil for Earthshot 2025
Here's why Prince William picks Brazil for Earthshot 2025
Chris Pratt opens up about tough time at home
Chris Pratt opens up about tough time at home
Kim Kardashian fuels reunion speculation with Kanye West amid Bianca 'divorce'
Kim Kardashian fuels reunion speculation with Kanye West amid Bianca 'divorce'
What happened to Shakira?
What happened to Shakira?
Metallica crosses one billion benchmark on Spotify
Metallica crosses one billion benchmark on Spotify
Justin Baldoni vows 'to fight' as Blake Lively attempts to set 'dangerous' legal precedent
Justin Baldoni vows 'to fight' as Blake Lively attempts to set 'dangerous' legal precedent