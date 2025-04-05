Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria's seven kids celebrate his birthday in special way

 
April 05, 2025

Alec Baldwin had a memorable 67th birthday with his seven children.

On Thursday, in a joint post the actor's wife Hilaria took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into his birthday celebration with family.

In the heartwarming viideo posted, Alec and Hilaria's kids sang him a chaotic yet sweet rendition of “Happy Birthday” during a small at-home gathering.

The video showed Alec sitting next to their daughter, Carmen, 11, with a birthday cake in front of him. As their children serenade him, Alec joins in, singing along to the tune.

In the caption, Hilaria wrote, "Happy Birthday, Alec," adding, "We love you!"

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are parents to three daughters, Carmen, María Lucía Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, and four sons, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

The actor also has a 29-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

