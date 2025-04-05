Jennifer Lawrence feels she welcomed second baby at 'perfect' time: Source

Jennifer Lawrence is navigating her life as a mom of two.

As per a recent report by People, the Don't Look Up star, who welcomed her second baby recently, a source revealed that the newly minted mom is "doing well."

“Her first child was born in Los Angeles. She recently gave birth to her second child in N.Y.C. She’s doing well," the insider told the outlet.

"She was very excited about the pregnancy. She thought it was the perfect timing. She was very active and felt good," the tipster noted.

The source further added that the No Hard Feelings star is a "fun mom and loves outings with her son."

Lawrence has yet to reveal the gender and name of the newborn baby.

"She’s also super protective. She wants her children to have as much privacy as possible," the bird chirped.

Back in October 2024, the actress announced her second pregnancy with her husband Cooke Maroney through a Vogue article.

"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," the outlet wrote on its Instagram post at the time.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple, who tied the knot in 2019, are also parents to their 3-year-old son Cy.