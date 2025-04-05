Russell Brand reveals why he divorced Katy Perry

Russell Brand has finally revealed the reason behind his separation from Katy Perry.

Speaking on his podcast, Stay Free with Russell Brand, the 49-year-old comedian claimed that his marriage to Katy ended because of "normal, human reasons."

"When I was married to Katy Perry, she's not entirely normal because she's an extraordinary massive star but she's not weird or off-key and wasn't involved in anything nefarious,” said Russell.

The Get Him to the Greek actor further insisted that he and Katy couldn't make the marriage work, and he still has enormous respect for the singer.

"The reasons our marriage didn't work are the normal, human reasons marriages don't work and I have nothing but respect for her,” said Russell.

“Even though I obviously disagree with her political views but I probably would disagree with some of my beloved wife Laura Brand's political views so you know, you always disagree with people don't you,” added the Death on the Nile star.

For those unversed, Russell tied the knot with Katy in 2010 in Rajasthan, India, but a year later, he filed for divorce from the Roar hitmaker, citing irreconcilable differences.

In July 2012, their divorce was finalized.