Kensington Palace declines to comment on Prince William's surprising move

Kensington Palace has refused to comment on Prince William’s surprising move as the Prince of Wales "wanted to strike out on his own."

According to a report by the Daily Mail, via People magazine, the future king is breaking away from the legal team that has represented the royal family for decades.

The report claims Prince William has hired the lawyers who represented his mother late Princess Diana in her divorce from King Charles.

The royal insider, who describes as ‘friend’ told royal expert Richard Eden "William wanted to strike out on his own. He did not want to continue using his father's lawyers. It’s as simple as that. He wants to be his own man."

The source further said, "William wants to do things differently from his father and wants to be seen to do them differently."

The People went on reporting the spokesman for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s office, Kensington Palace has declined to comment to the outlet.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Good Housekeeping via Yahoo News, Prince William’s move has shocked the palace.