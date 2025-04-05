 
Lily Allen shares details of her 'The White Lotus' audition

'The White Lotus' season 3 was released on HBO on February 16, 2025

Lifestyle News Desk
April 05, 2025

Lily Allen shares details of her 'The White Lotus' audition

Lily Allen has revealed that she auditioned for The White Lotus but unfortunately didn't get a role.

Speaking on her podcast Miss Me?, the singer and actress told listeners she attempted to land a role in the HBO series by sending a self-tape audition.

"I haven't auditioned for anything really. I did do a self-tape for The White Lotus and obviously did not get it. But I think I'm a bit scared of doing self-tapes,” explained Lily.

"Maybe now I would do them because I don't think people give as much of a s*** about me anymore,” said the Smile hitmaker.

The 39-year-old continued, "Back in the day I didn't like the idea of casting officers having a tape of me in case they would share it with other people. Now I don't really subscribe to that fear so much, I don't really care."

Lily added that she really wants to be 'into acting' right now as she gears up to play the lead in a new adaptation of the play Hedda.

“I did a photoshoot last week for Hedda, the play that I've got coming up and I really loved it,” said the Not Fair songstress. “I'm really excited about getting into the rehearsal days for this play and yeah I do hope that I get more opportunities.”

She further said, “I want to put myself out there a little bit more and be a bit braver with doing self-tapes and going up for auditions and stuff because it is something that I enjoy and it something that I think I have the ability to be good at.”

“I don't know if the Oscars is what I'm going for, but a nice UK detective series, I'd love that,” added Lily.

