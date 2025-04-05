Lily Allen shares details of her 'The White Lotus' audition

Lily Allen has revealed that she auditioned for The White Lotus but unfortunately didn't get a role.

Speaking on her podcast Miss Me?, the singer and actress told listeners she attempted to land a role in the HBO series by sending a self-tape audition.

"I haven't auditioned for anything really. I did do a self-tape for The White Lotus and obviously did not get it. But I think I'm a bit scared of doing self-tapes,” explained Lily.

"Maybe now I would do them because I don't think people give as much of a s*** about me anymore,” said the Smile hitmaker.

The 39-year-old continued, "Back in the day I didn't like the idea of casting officers having a tape of me in case they would share it with other people. Now I don't really subscribe to that fear so much, I don't really care."

Lily added that she really wants to be 'into acting' right now as she gears up to play the lead in a new adaptation of the play Hedda.

“I did a photoshoot last week for Hedda, the play that I've got coming up and I really loved it,” said the Not Fair songstress. “I'm really excited about getting into the rehearsal days for this play and yeah I do hope that I get more opportunities.”

She further said, “I want to put myself out there a little bit more and be a bit braver with doing self-tapes and going up for auditions and stuff because it is something that I enjoy and it something that I think I have the ability to be good at.”

“I don't know if the Oscars is what I'm going for, but a nice UK detective series, I'd love that,” added Lily.