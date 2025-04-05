Elizabeth Hurley shares heartfelt birthday tribute to son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley celebrated a special milestone on Friday, paying a touching tribute to her son Damian Hurley on his 23rd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the 59-year-old actress shared a series of heartfelt images, including a striking throwback photo from 2002 in which she cradled a baby Damian while dressed in blue satin.

A more recent snap showed the mother-son duo smiling together in a glamorous selfie.

Hurley captioned the post as, "23 years of loving you @damianhurley1. May you have the happiest of birthdays and know that you will always be my sunbeam."

According to Daily Mail, Damian, whom Elizabeth shares with the late businessman Steve Bing, has often spoken about the deep bond he shares with his mother, once calling her a figure who filled the role of "800 parents at the same time."

Their relationship, he added, often feels more like that of siblings.

Moreover, Elizabeth conceived Damian during a brief relationship with Bing in the early 2000s following her split from actor Hugh Grant.

Although a DNA test confirmed Bing was Damian’s father, he was largely absent from his son’s life, and the two reportedly never met, as per the publication.

Additionally, Bing died in 2020 after jumping from the 27th floor of his Los Angeles apartment building.

Following his death, both Damian and his half-sister Kira Bonder were excluded from their father's will after a successful legal appeal by their grandfather, citing that the children were born out of wedlock.

Despite the strained past, Hurley shared after Bing’s death that he had reconnected with Damian shortly before his passing, speaking to him on his 18th birthday.