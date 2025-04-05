Ed Sheeran faces rejection

Ed Sheeran was rejected by Chesney Hawkes.

The 53-year-old singer recalled the chance he had to work with the Perfect hitmaker back when Sheeran was just a rising star.

Hawkes insisted back then that he was only interested in working with "A1" talent at the time.

Speaking with The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, he said, "I’d do sessions for and we’d be trying to get a song for someone like Kylie Minogue.”

"He told me about this kid, Ed Sheeran, who was sleeping on his couch. Jake said, ‘Come and do a session.' I said: ‘Ed who? I’m working with A1 now,’ like I was Mr big b*******,” Hawkes stated.

Recently, The One and Only singer launched his latest album, Living Arrows which has been under production for years after being held back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Describing the album as a "labour of love," he revealed a fun fact about how he wrote the song Nobody Like You with Jake "in 20 minutes in the garden."

"We wrote Nobody Like You in 20 minutes in the garden, then got the beers out,” Chesney Hawkes recalled, adding, "Jake said to me, ‘You’ve got to do an album now. That was so fun.’ It went from there."