Laurence Fishburne reveals why he couldn't play Morpheus in 'The Matrix 4'

Laurence Fishburne also revealed if he'll star in 'The Matrix 5'

Laurence Fishburne was all for reprising his role as Morpheus in The Matrix 4.

However, the actor didn’t hear back and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was eventually cast as a different version of the same character in The Matrix Resurrections in 2021.

He told The View: “I offered my services to the fourth Matrix, and they didn’t respond well to that. It’s not like I didn’t say, ‘I’d like to offer my services.’ I did.”

Fishburne remarked that “for whatever reason,” his casting in the 4th installment “didn’t happen.”

The Apocalypse Now actor was also asked if he’d now be willing to play the character in The Matrix 5.

He noted that it’d “depend on the circumstances” and who would be working on the film.

“It depends on who was involved, how well the script has been written,” he explained.

The upcoming film won’t be directed by creators Lana and Lily Wachowski, a fact which has riled diehard fans of the franchise.

The Matrix 5 will instead be helmed by Drew Goddard and it isn’t clear yet if lead stars Keanu Reeves or Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Neo and Trinity.