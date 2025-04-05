 
Geo News

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey hints at troubled marriage

A single hidden hand sparks wildfire rumors about Hailey and Justin Bieber’s crumbling marriage

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 05, 2025

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey hints at troubled marriage
Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey hints at troubled marriage

Hailey Bieber has reignited questions about her troubled marriage to Justin Bieber after she was spotted leaving dinner with Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

On Thursday night, March 3, the 28-year-old American model and socialite was seen leaving dinner without her husband, the 31-year-old pop sensation.

Hailey went to Sushi Park in West Hollywood with her close friends Kendall and Kylie and their friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, also known as Stassie Baby.

The Rhode founder had a black clutch under her arm and kept her hand in the front pocket of her blue jeans, which made it unclear if she was wearing her diamond engagement ring.

Notably, she looked uncomfortable because her jeans were tight and her hand looked pressed inside the pocket.

Walking next to her tall male bodyguard, she kept her hand in her pocket for a while and people noticed her hiding her hand, especially because there have been reports that she is having problems in her marriage with the Never Say Never crooner.

It is pertinent to mention that this outing happened while people were also worried about Justin’s health, since he has looked very thin in recent weeks.

Anne Hathaway leaves her fans stunned with fresh look
Anne Hathaway leaves her fans stunned with fresh look
Brad Batt movie 'going to be the cinematic event of the summer'
Brad Batt movie 'going to be the cinematic event of the summer'
Meghan Markle warned expensive product line will lose customers video
Meghan Markle warned expensive product line will lose customers
Ron Howard spills on how his brother Clint is always the perfect cast choice
Ron Howard spills on how his brother Clint is always the perfect cast choice
Woody Harrelson reveals why he turned down role in 'The White Lotus'
Woody Harrelson reveals why he turned down role in 'The White Lotus'
Emily Ratajkowski makes stunning appearance after 'worst haircut'
Emily Ratajkowski makes stunning appearance after 'worst haircut'
Michelle Williams reignites heated debate over 'Brokeback Mountain's Oscar snub
Michelle Williams reignites heated debate over 'Brokeback Mountain's Oscar snub
Expert reveals Meghan Markle's marketing plan for As Ever
Expert reveals Meghan Markle's marketing plan for As Ever