Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey hints at troubled marriage

Hailey Bieber has reignited questions about her troubled marriage to Justin Bieber after she was spotted leaving dinner with Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

On Thursday night, March 3, the 28-year-old American model and socialite was seen leaving dinner without her husband, the 31-year-old pop sensation.

Hailey went to Sushi Park in West Hollywood with her close friends Kendall and Kylie and their friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, also known as Stassie Baby.

The Rhode founder had a black clutch under her arm and kept her hand in the front pocket of her blue jeans, which made it unclear if she was wearing her diamond engagement ring.

Notably, she looked uncomfortable because her jeans were tight and her hand looked pressed inside the pocket.

Walking next to her tall male bodyguard, she kept her hand in her pocket for a while and people noticed her hiding her hand, especially because there have been reports that she is having problems in her marriage with the Never Say Never crooner.

It is pertinent to mention that this outing happened while people were also worried about Justin’s health, since he has looked very thin in recent weeks.