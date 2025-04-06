 
Tina Knowles cheers up daughter Beyonce, Jay-Z on 17th wedding anniversary

Tina Knowles honours daughter Beyonce and son-in-law Jay-Z on being a resilient couple

Lifestyle News Desk
April 06, 2025

Tina Knowles is celebrating her daughter Beyonce and son-in-law Jay-Z for staying together despite a recent scandal.

The 71-year-old matriarch expressed her awe for the 17-year-strong couple via a montage on their wedding anniversary.

“Happy 17th anniversary to two of my favorite people in the whole wide world!!!! your love and commitment, and the ability to block out all the outside noises is remarkable,” Knowles captioned the tribute shared on Friday.

“True love rises above all the b*******. Enjoy your day,” the momager continued, referring to a recent scandal involving Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs in which the music moguls were accused of raping a teen girl in 2000. The case was later dropped by the accuser.

The businesswoman set the montage to the tune of a rendition of Beyoncé’s 2006 ballad Still in Love (Kissing You).

“You’re best friend, you’re my husband. You are my doctor, counselor, provider, professor, my everything, and I love you,” the lyrics featured as the montage played.

Beyoncé, 43, and Jay-Z, 55, wed on April 4, 2008 after dating since 2000. The pair welcomed daughter Blue Ivy, 13, in 2012 and fraternal twins Rumi and Sir, 7, in 2017.

