Internet turns emotional over ACP Pradyuman's death

Fans all across social media have turned emotional ever since the show ‘ended a legacy’.

For those unversed, ACP Pradyuman is a character from the long-running series CID, and it has run from 1998 all the way to 2025.

It also boasts a number of awards, from Best Actor in Negative Role to Best Teleplay, Best Serial and Best Director on numerous occasions during its decades-long air time.

Fans all over the world ended up pouring their sentiments on X (formerly known as Twitter) as a result of this “touching” show.

One wrote, “Dear Shivaji Satam Sir, CID isn't the same without ACP Pradyuman. Your presence brought unmatched charisma and depth to the show. Please consider coming back—your fans miss you dearly!”

Whereas another noted “The legacy you created, is not just limited to our country. It’s worldwide, really touched by the words from unknown fan. This is you, THE ACP PRADYUMAN. Sir you deserve all the love & appreciation like this. My heart says you will be back with a bang!!

Others ended up in mourning sharing the actor’s image and saying, “the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten.”

The frenzy of emotions and comments didn’t end there either because there were many others who showcased their anger over the way he ended up losing his life in the show by saying, “ikr?? like why the hell would you kill HIM off and that too just like that??? in a bomb?? like pls acp pradyuman deserved to go out in style plis”. (sic)