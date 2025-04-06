Prince Harry and Meghan Markle up in arms over Archie, Lilibet's business cameos

Prince Harry’s reasons for keeping his two children outside of the public eye has just got a new hypothesis, and it comes right after Meghan released a number of videos and images of her children, as well as on the As Ever website directly as a banner image.

Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson shed light on this, during his appearance on A Right Royal podcast.

He started off by drawing parallels to how Prince Harry was raised, right in the public eye, vs how ‘hypersensitive’ he is now when it comes to his kids.

“My understanding of this or up to a certain stage is that Harry would much rather his children were not seen,” because “he doesn't want them to be tapped,” the expert started by saying.

“He's got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito that there's a horde of us out there trying to take pictures of his kids – they're not by the way.”

But when it comes to Meghan Markle however, Mr Wilkinson feels she has a different take, given her childhood in California.

“She doesn't want to hide them away and we've seen this haven't we more and more with the use of of Lilibet and Archie,” he noted of this.

For those still unversed, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie have made a number of appearances on the Duchess’ Instagram account, from family snaps of all of them to video cameo’s while making thumbprint cookies featuring her then-upcoming products etc.