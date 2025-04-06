 
Geo News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle up in arms over Archie, Lilibet's business cameos

Prince Harry’s feelings about Meghan Markle’s decisions with Archie, Lilibet have sparked some change in House Sussex

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 06, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle up in arms over Archie, Lilibets business cameos

Prince Harry’s reasons for keeping his two children outside of the public eye has just got a new hypothesis, and it comes right after Meghan released a number of videos and images of her children, as well as on the As Ever website directly as a banner image.

Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson shed light on this, during his appearance on A Right Royal podcast.

He started off by drawing parallels to how Prince Harry was raised, right in the public eye, vs how ‘hypersensitive’ he is now when it comes to his kids.

“My understanding of this or up to a certain stage is that Harry would much rather his children were not seen,” because “he doesn't want them to be tapped,” the expert started by saying.

“He's got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito that there's a horde of us out there trying to take pictures of his kids – they're not by the way.”

But when it comes to Meghan Markle however, Mr Wilkinson feels she has a different take, given her childhood in California.

“She doesn't want to hide them away and we've seen this haven't we more and more with the use of of Lilibet and Archie,” he noted of this.

For those still unversed, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie have made a number of appearances on the Duchess’ Instagram account, from family snaps of all of them to video cameo’s while making thumbprint cookies featuring her then-upcoming products etc.

Ed Sheeran joins 2025 Coachella lineup
Ed Sheeran joins 2025 Coachella lineup
Prince William hyping up efforts to ‘make the most' of time with Kate Middleton
Prince William hyping up efforts to ‘make the most' of time with Kate Middleton
Liam Gallagher takes a stand in love child case
Liam Gallagher takes a stand in love child case
Justin Timberlake feeling down in the dumps sans Jessica Biel: Source
Justin Timberlake feeling down in the dumps sans Jessica Biel: Source
Prince Andrew now planning discrediting onslaught to attack Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew now planning discrediting onslaught to attack Virginia Giuffre
Val Kilmer receives latest ‘Top Gun' tribute after Tom Cruise
Val Kilmer receives latest ‘Top Gun' tribute after Tom Cruise
Jennifer Lopez agrees to pal's advice post Ben Affleck split: Report
Jennifer Lopez agrees to pal's advice post Ben Affleck split: Report
Jennifer Aniston great at keeping romance under wraps: Source
Jennifer Aniston great at keeping romance under wraps: Source