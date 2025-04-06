Meghan Markle thrown into the middle of Sentebale row: ‘She's why its happened'

A shocking revelation has just come out and it blames Meghan Markle for being the reason the breakdown happened between Dr Sophie Chandauka and Sentebale.

An inside source made this revelation in particular and it has been shared with The Daily Mail.

According to their findings Meghan “never liked” the Sentebale charity boss allegedly, and the entire downfall of the organization “started with her”.

Reportedly “the problem, though, started with Meghan - Meghan doesn’t like Sophie.”

As a result of that dislike Prince Harry is said to have “unleashed the Sussex machine” on Dr Sophie Chandauka which she describes as “harassment and bullying at scale”.

It was only at the Grand Champions Polo Club event that it all came to a head when Meghan, who previously said she would not attend the event showed up with “very famous friend” Serena Williams, according to Dr Chandauka herself.

“She [Dr Chandauka] wanted to take her around, to introduce her to other people, but Meghan didn’t want to mingle or engage with those supporting the event.”

And “She went off to the tent” while the chair found ‘rude’. “Staff working that day were asked to get champagne for Meghan, they were scrambling around – Sentebale and Archewell staff were both having to do that. Sentebale were not happy about this at all,” the source also revealed before signing off.

It is pertinent to mention that the prince decided to step away from the charity founded in Princess Diana’s honor on Tuesday March 25th “in solidarity with the board of trustees.”