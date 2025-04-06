Kate Middleton compared to Meghan Markle: ‘There's strength'

Kate Middleton has just been hailed and even put on a high pedestal by former courtiers and staffers in a recent admission.

A former member of the Kensington Palace staff was the one to share this sentiment during their interview with Tom Quinn for his new book Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life Of Royal Servants.

In that book the ex-staffer spoke at length about how ‘much stronger’ Kate is viewed in the inner circle as compared to Meghan.

They began by saying, she “is actually a much stronger person than Meghan in many ways.”

Because according to the staffer, “Kate was always happy to accept advice both from the lower staff, with whom she got on very well, and from the courtiers, even though some of them were initially very snooty about her.”

And while they noted that “it was the same kind of backbiting gossipy criticism that Meghan had to put up with.”

before concluding the same expert also noted that main difference between the two was that “what Meghan saw as Kate being pushed around, Kate saw as an essential part of being a member of the Royal Family.”