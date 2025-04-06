Prince Harry likely to miss important court day in UK due to new clash

Prince Harry may not return to the United Kingdom next week for a Court of Appeal hearing regarding his legal battle for government-funded security in his home country.

The hearings will take place on April 9 and 10 in central London but clash with his wife Meghan Markle’s podcast launch, which will take place on April 8.

Meghan’s podcast, titled Confessions of a Female Founder, will feature interviews with successful businesswomen and share business insights for women listening.

Meanwhile, Harry’s legal battle against the Home Office continues after they downgraded his personal security protection whilst in Britain. The change came through a decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020.

The court’s initial decision wasn’t in the Prince’s favor, leading to an appeal from him. The appeal will mostly be heard in public, with confidential evidence presented in "short periods in private" sessions.

Ever since their security was downgraded, Harry has only visited the U.K. for important matters, with Meghan having visited only once to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.