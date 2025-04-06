Pedro Pascal reflects on real-life connection to Joel in 'The Last of Us'

Pedro Pascal, known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us, has revealed how he sees a striking similarity between himself and his character.

Speaking at the press conference with the cast of The Last of Us season 2 ahead of its premiere, the 49-year-old Hollywood star, who plays Joel – a protective father figure to Bella Ramsey’s Ellie – admitted that he can relate to the protective side of his character.

Pascal quipped, "I'm pretty fiercely protective. I'm protective of the people that I love. And I think that's probably the main component that I relate to."

The Game of Thrones star also discussed the emotional challenge of playing Joel, as he said, "It's this experience, more than any I've had. It's hard for me to separate what the characters are going through and how it makes me feel."

"In a way that isn't very healthy. And so, I kind of feel their pain, I suppose, so I suppose I was in an unhealthy mindset,” he confessed.

Moreover, Pascal, who seemed excited for the hit show’s second instalment, which is based on the video game The Last of Us, noted that the success of the show comes from the hard work put into it.

The Gladiator 2 alum stated, "I think there's something that is really exciting about basically giving everyone another season of a show that everyone loved and that everyone has worked so hard on and has put so much into.”

"I think that storytelling is cathartic in so many ways, always has been. It's the way that the human beings have made testimony to life. Whether it was, you know, handprints on the walls inside of a cave to, you know, a television show that you can stream on Max starting April 13th,” Pedro Pascal added about the show that is set in apocalyptic times.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that The Last of Us season 2 is set to be released on HBO on April 13, while season 1 is available to stream.