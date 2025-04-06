Meghan Markle leaves celebrity chefs 'steaming mad'

Duchess Meghan Markle’s apparent copying of other lifestyle and cooking personalities’ recipes has left them furious and ready to call her out.

According to insiders, Meghan seems to have copied recipes from Martha Stewart, Rachael Ray, Joanna Gaines, and others in her show With Love, Meghan.

"They're appalled and saying that Meghan's got a lot of nerve," our source said.

Stewart apparently responded to Meghan’s rip-off of her past recipe in the first episode of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The 83-year-old quickly updated the headline of her recipe on her blog to add, "The original and the best!"

According to the tipster, Stewart is "steaming mad" over Markle rehashing her dish.

"If Meghan had at least mentioned Martha and her recipe being the original, that would have gone a long way to making things right," the mole noted. "At this point Martha's nose is really out of joint."

Similarly, the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, seems to be a rip-off of Gaines’ brand, Magnolia.

"The aesthetic is way too close for comfort," the source noted.

They continued, "Everyone is whispering that Meghan's trying to steal Gaines’ idea. Gaines is too polite to say anything publicly, but she's taken aback that so much of her playbook is being recreated, to put it kindly."

Despite negative reviews and backlash, Meghan Markle’s show With Love, Meghan, was renewed for season two by Netflix.