Prince Harry is not ‘too happy' with Meghan Markle over kids

Prince Harry wants to keep his away from social median

Lifestyle News Desk
April 07, 2025

Prince Harry is seemingly not happy as Meghan Markle involved their children for a marketing tactic.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently focusing on his philanthropic work, is skeptical about Meghan using Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s photos for the promotion of her lifestyle brand ‘As Ever’

The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson reveals: “My understanding of this is that up to a certain stage Harry would much rather his children were not seen.”

He added on Friday’s episode of “A Right Royal Podcast: “He doesn’t want them to be [photographed].”

“He’s got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, that there is a hoard of us out there trying to take photos of his kids.”

“Meghan grew up in California, she once said she would like to have a more California-style lifestyle, take them down the beach, go out, do stuff.

“She doesn’t want to hide them away. Harry is probably not overly happy,” he alleged.

