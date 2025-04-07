Gwyneth Paltrow reveals ‘spring’ ritual for closet

Gwyneth Paltrow just revealed she clears out her closet three times a year!

The popular actress talked about how much she likes keeping her collections organized and updated, so she streamlines things and clears the rest out, either giving them away or selling them on online platforms.

In Goop’s This and That newspaper, Gwyneth mentioned, "I’m definitely a spring cleaner. I try to once a quarter go through and give stuff away, throw things away, and sell things on The RealReal. I try to just keep things moving through."

Naming some of her latest additions to the fashion wardrobe and beauty collection she owns, she talked about a trench coat from her G. Label by Goop brand as well as Goop's Eye serum, even though previously, she wasn’t an eye cream enthusiast.

"The Diane Trench Coat. It’s a great transitional piece - you can have just a T-shirt underneath it or you could have a thick sweater underneath it. It can act as a windbreaker. And you always look really pulled-together when you have it on. I love it,” the Iron Man star said of the clothing.

Then speaking of her eye cream issues, Gwyneth said, "I used to be like that [not bothered about eye cream]. What convinced me were the clinical before-and-after photos on our new retinol eye serum.”

She continued, “That’s when I started using it every night, and I think it’s made a huge difference. I can really see a difference in the fine lines and wrinkles around my eyes—it’s unbelievable.”

"I also think that men famously steal eye cream from their wives, and this is going to be a real secret hit with the husbands,” Gwyneth Paltrow concluded jokingly.