Zoe Kravitz secretly dating A list costar after Channing Tatum breakup

Zoe Kravitz is reportedly romancing a costar after Channing Tatum breakup

Zoe Kravitz and her co-star Austin Butler are "secretly dating" after meeting on set.

Kravitz’s new romance with Butler comes after she called off her wedding with Dear John star Channing Tatum, 44, last October while working with the Elvis star.

Three months later, Butler also split from model Kaia Gerber, 23, after three years together.

An insider says the duo have grown close in the wake of their recent splits.

A source told Radar Online: "Austin and Zoe have been spending time together over the past few weeks.”

"They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it. Austin and Zoe have been keeping it under the radar and aren't putting a label on anything yet. They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go."

Sources previously claimed that the Dune 2 actor broke up with Kaia because her parents, Cindy Crawford and business mogul Rande Gerber, pressured him to commit to her. Butler, on the other hand, reportedly wanted to play the field during his youth in Hollywood, following in the footsteps of his idol Leonardo DiCaprio.

The tipster said, "Austin KNOWS he's the It Guy in Hollywood and he plans to take advantage of that.”

"Leo's happy to pass on his expertise to a young stud that he believes is worthy to follow in his footsteps. Leo's like his love guru, pointing him to women who won't expect too much in terms of a relationship – but are happy to bask in his stardom for a while."