Ammar Baig steals the spotlight as opening act for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's UK tour

Rising music sensation Ammar Baig sings for the legendary Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan during the "Legacy of the Khans 2025 Tour", London. — Reporter

Rising music sensation Ammar Baig captivated audiences at two of the UK’s most iconic venues — London’s OVO Arena Wembley and Manchester’s AO Arena — as the opening act for the legendary Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan during the "Legacy of the Khans 2025 Tour."

Performing on April 5 and 6, Baig left crowds spellbound with his soulful renditions, earning praise from Rahat himself, who lauded the young artist’s talent and said it deserved global recognition.

Rahat and his son Shahzaman Khan revealed that they were collaborating with Baig on a single. "Our collaboration will be released soon. Ammar is like my own son. He is very talented and his live performances are captivating,” he added.

Baig, known for his unique ability to blend Eastern and Western musical styles, captivated the audience with his live, unplugged performances.

Armed with just a guitar and a microphone, Ammar delivered heartfelt renditions of popular tracks, including Sia's "Chandelier" and the timeless ghazal "Hungama Hai Kyun Barpa”.

Vijay Bhola, the Rock on Music founder who organised Rahat’s UK tour, appreciated Baig. The producer said: “His raw, emotive vocals and stripped-down arrangements created an intimate atmosphere that resonated deeply with the crowd. It’s a great honour that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan chose him to open his two shows during the UK tour.

Baig is the son of the legendary Pakistani playback singer Waris Baig, who hails from Lahore. His father is celebrated for his exceptional contributions to the music industry, with a career spanning decades.

Known for his soulful voice and mesmerising stage presence, Waris has delivered timeless hits such as "Mujhe Chand Chahiye," "Challa," and "Aa Pyar Dil Mein Basa." His ability to evoke deep emotions through his songs has earned him widespread acclaim.