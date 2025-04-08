Drake ready to reignite romance with Jennifer Lopez?

Drake has reportedly been "trying to get Jennifer Lopez into bed" ever since Ben Affleck dumped her.

An insider spilled to RadarOnline.com that the 38-year-old rapper is all set to woo the Atlas actress after she parted ways with the filmmaker.

“Drake's been trying to get her into bed since the moment he heard Ben walked out on her – he's just been playing the long game,” the source said.

The confidant further told the outlet, “He didn't want to come on too strong and spook her, so he really leaned into the caring-friend role.”

“They've been texting back and forth for nearly a year. It wasn't G-rated, but he didn't pressure her,” added a tipster.

Another insider revealed to the outlet that the U My Everything hitmaker had been trying to persuade Jennifer with gifts and flowers.

"He's really laid it on thick, but so far, he's gotten no further than sexting," explained the source. "He's getting frustrated and feels like he might be in the friend zone now.”

The insider added that Drake “would have blown this off by now and stopped wasting his time, but she's one of his all-time crushes, so he doesn't want to give up."