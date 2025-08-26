 
Ron Howard shares sweet way to celebrate golden milestone

Ron Howard opens up about what he does for his 50th wedding anniversary

August 26, 2025

Ron Howard on marking golden wedding anniversary

Ron Howard, a well-known filmmaker, is set to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife, Cheryl.

For this milestone, the Eden director said he planned to give a bench to a park in Burbank, where he and his spouse met as teenagers.

“Cheryl and I hung out and dated and necked,” he recalled. However, instead of this, the filmmaker said, “I got the idea of an old-fashioned sort of love seat where couples could sit and talk and smooch a little bit.”

This sweet idea, ultimately, worked. As recalled by his brother, he gave evidence of this.

“My brother [Clint Howard, 66] drove by not long ago, snapped a picture with his iPhone. It was a couple kissing in the kissing chair. He said, ‘Hey, it’s working,'" he told People.

Meanwhile, Ron's latest directed movie, Eden, whose idea he said came to him in a family trip to a Galápagos island fifteen years ago.

"We went to the Museum of the Galápagos, and one entire room was dedicated to this true crime thriller, and the story was so fascinating," he told Page Six.

The director continued, "I started reading everything that I could; it’s all we talked about at dinner. I was so intrigued by it."

"I literally started thumbing out a movie outline on my BlackBerry," Ron noted.

Eden is playing in cinemas now.

