Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced engagement to boyfriend Travis Kelce in an Instagram post.

The pop superstar shared a carousel of photos, beginning with an image of herself embracing Kelce.

She followed it with a close-up shot of two clasped hands, prominently displaying a sparkling diamond ring.

The post was captioned: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," accompanied by a pencil emoji. Within minutes, the announcement drew millions of likes and thousands of congratulatory messages from fans.

The timing came just one day after Blake Lively celebrated her birthday, prompting speculation among Swift's fanbase about their friendship status.

Some fans believe Swift deliberately waited to avoid overshadowing Lively's special day, suggesting consideration for her former close friend.

Given Swift's reputation for symbolic timing and strategic announcements, the restraint appeared uncharacteristic to longtime observers.

The singer typically capitalizes on significant dates and numerical patterns for major reveals.

Swift's fans now theorize her rift with Blake Lively may not be as deep as media reports suggested.

Some supporters believe the respectful timing indicates healing between the former friends, with speculation mounting about a possible reconciliation on the horizon.