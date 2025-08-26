Taylor Swift announces engagement, says she and Travis Kelce are getting married

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift surprised fans Tuesday with what appeared to be a whimsical engagement announcement on Instagram.

The pop superstar shared a carousel of photos, beginning with an image of herself embracing Travis Kelce in a lush garden surrounded by roses and floral arches.

She followed it with a close-up shot of two clasped hands, prominently displaying a sparkling diamond ring.

The post was captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” accompanied by a pencil emoji.

Within minutes, the announcement drew million of likes and thousands of congratulatory messages from fans.

Many praised Swift’s playful way of revealing the milestone, while others speculated whether it was an inside joke or a genuine wedding announcement.

Swift has been in a highly publicized relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The two have made frequent joint appearances at NFL games and during stops on Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

Their marriage would mark a new chapter for Swift, who has often used cryptic posts and lyrics to share glimpses of her personal life with the public.