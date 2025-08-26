Jennie Garth recalls pregnancy scare in front of mom in teenage years

Jennie Garth recalls fake pregnancy scare from teenage years

Jennie Garth had an unnecessary pregnancy scare when she was just a teenager.

Garth recalled the incident on the August 26 episode of her podcast I Choose Me, Garth. Her daughter Fiona, 18, asked her the questions fans sent in. One of the questions was about asking a mother about going on birth control.

The question led the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress to share a "terrible/funny/awkward/terrible story."

She shared that she went to a sexual health clinic with her mom to discuss birth control options since, "I had a boyfriend, and I just wanted to be safe," Garth explained. "I didn't want to have a baby without being ready for it. So we went in, and the appointment was to explore birth control options.”

At the clinic, they tested her urine sample. "My mom and I are just waiting for what she's gonna say. And she says, 'Well, you're pregnant.' And I was like, 'What?' And then all of a sudden, like, the cat was out of the bag."

"I was instantly just, like, red all over. I was hot, like, sweaty. Like, I didn't know what to do because I had — in that moment — to be honest with my mom, in the most uncomfortable situation, about the fact that I had already had s*x and that I had been lying to her about it," she recalled.

After being forced to be honest with her mom, the clinician revealed that it wasn’t her urine that came back positive for pregnancy.

"It was someone else's urine test," Garth said. "So cut to me and my mom having this emotional, like, breakdown, and they left the room. It was just me and my mom and, like, truth time."

"'Oh, oops. That was not your pee. That was someone else's pee,' " the clinician said.

Jennie Garth shares kids Luca Bella, Fiona Eve, Lola Ray with ex-husband Peter Facinelli.