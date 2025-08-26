Jennifer Lawrence set to receive major award

 
August 26, 2025

Jennifer Lawrence to receive prestigious award
Jennifer Lawrence, who has many prestigious awards under her belt, is set to get another one.

This will be the Donostia Award, as presented by the San Sebastián Film Festival, which is the festival's highest honour.

The gala ceremony, the Spanish-speaking world's largest film event, will take place from September 19 to 27.

Meanwhile, Die My Love, Jennifer's upcoming movie, will premiere at the festival, followed by the actress receiving the award on September 26.

Besides the Oscar winner, Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, and Sissy Spacek will be co-starring. Lynne Ramsay serves as director and writer, along with Enda Walsh and Alice Birch.

The film's synopsis reads, "A woman in rural America grappling with motherhood and psychosis, leading to a descent into madness as she battles her internal demons and the strain on her marriage."

"The story explores the intense and conflicting emotions of love and isolation, framed as a brutal symphony of love and madness," the logline said.

Die My Love will be out on Nov 14.

