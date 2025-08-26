Natalie Portman to play Sinéad O'Connor in biopic: Report

Photo: Natalie Portman impresses Sinéad O'Connor biopic makers: Report

Natalie Portman is reportedly being eyed of Sinéad O’Connor for a major new biopic.

However, not everyone is thrilled by the choice for the role as the news has sparked sever backlash with fans questioning whether she can fully embody the complexity and rawness that made O’Connor such a singular figure.

Despite the reaction, industry insiders told RadarOnline.com that Portman has impressed producers with her ability to physically transform for roles, making her the frontrunner to portray the late Irish singer.

“They think she has the same striking presence as Sinéad and believe she has the intensity to capture her story,” one source shared.

Reportedly, the project is set to be directed by Josephine Decker, who earned acclaim for Shirley, starring Elisabeth Moss as horror writer Shirley Jackson. Irish writer Stacey Gregg is reportedly, penning the script.

A second spy confided, “She is the spitting image of Sinéad when she shaved her head for V for Vendetta."

"The resemblance is uncanny when she shaves her head, like Sinéad did, and the producers feel she could deliver a powerful performance,” they continued.

Behind the film are Nine Daughters founder Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly and Oscar-winning producers Iain Canning and Emile Sherman of See-Saw Films (The King’s Speech, The Power of the Dog).

Neil Chordia is also on board as producer, with Tim Clark serving as executive producer for I.E. Entertainment.

O’Connor’s turbulent, trailblazing life, from her meteoric rise to her public battles with fame, faith, and mental health, has long attracted filmmakers.

With Portman potentially in the frame, this latest effort is already generating the kind of passion and controversy that defined O’Connor herself.