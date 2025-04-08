 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cause concern after new key findings

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s polar opposite lives spark questions about happy days in House Sussex

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 08, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cause concern after new key findings
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cause concern after new key findings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s changing stars have become a topic of discussion with experts dishing on the polar opposite months they both are having.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, shared this while speaking to, The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson on the A Right Royal podcast.

"I just find it quite extraordinary that on the one you hand you have the situation that Harry finds himself in where he is literally fighting for his future security and his charitable legacy and her commercial career is completely taking off, so they couldn't be on more divergent paths if they tried at the moment.”

And in the eyes of the editor “I think that's really quite interesting because for the first five years after they left everything they did was very much done together.”

This comes despite the editor agreeing with the Sussexes “natural” current approach because its understandable that one would “start pursuing separate careers... when your children start school and they are a little bit older."

And in terms of Prince Harry’s feelings towards this she admitted, “I'm sure he's very happy for her success” but even still “you have to wonder where he's going to go next.”

This prompted Mr Wilkinson to chime in as well dished on this by saying, “where is he at the moment? What is he actually doing? It's all about Meghan, Meghan, Meghan at the moment. They split their working lives and what's Harry got going on at the moment.”

"Harry has been left with very little to do and put in the shadow of his wife, she's the successful one at the moment".

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham hit with shock expose: Report
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham hit with shock expose: Report
Gleb Savchenko breaks silence on alleged split from Brooks Nader
Gleb Savchenko breaks silence on alleged split from Brooks Nader
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Queen Camilla's new portraits to mark 20th wedding anniversary
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Queen Camilla's new portraits to mark 20th wedding anniversary
Drake ready to reignite romance with Jennifer Lopez?
Drake ready to reignite romance with Jennifer Lopez?
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori rejects Kim Kardashian offer: Report
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori rejects Kim Kardashian offer: Report
Gleb Savchenko, Brooks Nader call it quits after seven months of dating
Gleb Savchenko, Brooks Nader call it quits after seven months of dating
Benny Blanco reacts to being mistaken for Bad Bunny
Benny Blanco reacts to being mistaken for Bad Bunny
Cassie Ventura to testify under own name at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' trial
Cassie Ventura to testify under own name at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' trial