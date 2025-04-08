Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cause concern after new key findings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s changing stars have become a topic of discussion with experts dishing on the polar opposite months they both are having.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, shared this while speaking to, The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson on the A Right Royal podcast.

"I just find it quite extraordinary that on the one you hand you have the situation that Harry finds himself in where he is literally fighting for his future security and his charitable legacy and her commercial career is completely taking off, so they couldn't be on more divergent paths if they tried at the moment.”

And in the eyes of the editor “I think that's really quite interesting because for the first five years after they left everything they did was very much done together.”

This comes despite the editor agreeing with the Sussexes “natural” current approach because its understandable that one would “start pursuing separate careers... when your children start school and they are a little bit older."

And in terms of Prince Harry’s feelings towards this she admitted, “I'm sure he's very happy for her success” but even still “you have to wonder where he's going to go next.”

This prompted Mr Wilkinson to chime in as well dished on this by saying, “where is he at the moment? What is he actually doing? It's all about Meghan, Meghan, Meghan at the moment. They split their working lives and what's Harry got going on at the moment.”

"Harry has been left with very little to do and put in the shadow of his wife, she's the successful one at the moment".