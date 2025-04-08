Meghan Markle reveals all by sharing Archie's role in bringing out 'As Ever'

Meghan Markle talks about Archie's role in bringing out 'As Ever'

Meghan Markle has just gotten candid about the role her son Prince Archie has played in helping her create the brand As Ever, many years on, with Whitney Wolfe.

The entire conversation for this has been shared in a heart-to-heart for the very first episode of Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan.

It touches on the friendship that developed with Wolfe because of Prince Archie’s fascination with her husband’s profession.

According to Meghan herself those chats set the stage for a friendship that led to sound boarding sessions, and ultimately to As Ever.

It all began when Wolfe recalled their first meeting and said, “Do you remember? I came to your house in a disco Cowboy outfit? I was like how am I going to meet this iconic, elegant, classy couple and I’m wearing this rhinestone, discoball cowboy style outfit? Because that was the theme on New Years Eve.’

Meghan responded to her walk down memory lane by exclaiming, “Yes that was the theme of the party you were heading to after you had dropped by our place. It was the theme of our house.”

“We were having one of those quiet, we-have-young-kids, we aren’t having a night out kind of New Year’s Eves where we would have East Coast New Years. So that ball is dropping for our nine PM and I’m going to bed.”

“But you guys came over with our other friends and it was the first time we met the two of you. And to this day Archie still, will say ‘when will I get to see the cowboys again?’”

“That first impression for him is so engrained that even though, yes your husband is a cowboy and yes, that is a huge part of your life but to see a real cowboy as a 2-3.”

Wolfe jumped back in at this time and gushed, “Omg he was so tiny and they were so sweet, the sweetest, sweetest and I think Archie ran out in a Batman suit or PJ masks—that was the beginning of our whirlwind.”

Meghan ended up chuckling at this on her podcast and gushed over Wolfe this time around, saying, “That was the beginning and that was when even where I didn’t think it was going to become a friendship that would also be the soundboard in many ways for me with work, and business”.

“I was still in such an incubation stage, not even of a brand but just an ideation, of what it could be, and you always were always like ‘let’s think it though’,” she ran through thinking before recalling all the little bits and pieces that went on into the process.